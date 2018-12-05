Share:

ISLAMABAD - A five-member larger bench of Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar will hear the Model Town case on Wednesday (today).

A two-judge bench, headed by the CJP, while hearing a petition to form a new joint investigation team (JIT) in the Model Town case at the Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry on November 19, had decided to form a larger bench. The petition was filed by Bisma Amjad, the daughter of a woman who was killed in the Model Town incident, at Human Right Cell of the apex court.

The apex court had sent notices to 146 respondents, including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Saad Rafique, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, Pervez Rashid, Khawaja Asif, Abid Sher Ali and Rana Sanaullah.

Some 14 persons were killed and over 100 injured in a police action against Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) workers in Lahore's Model Town area during an 'anti-encroachment operation' on June 17, 2014.