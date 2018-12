Share:

GUJRANWALA: Black coats strike has entered 22nd day here. The protesting lawyers Tuesday locked the tehsil office which caused troubles for citizens. They also held a sit-in and chanted slogans against the higher authorities for not accepting their demand to set up an LHC bench at Gujranwala. District Bar Association President Noor Muhammad Mirza, in his address to the lawyers, said that their demand was genuine. He added: "The strike will continue till fulfilment of our demand."–Staff Reporter