LOS ANGELES-Lindsay Lohan prefers to cook and entertain others than go out partying. The 32-year-old actress was known for her wild partying ways in the 2000s, and her turbulent past - which saw her enter rehab on many occasions to receive treatment for drug and alcohol addiction - was well-documented in the media. However, after moving to Dubai in 2015, where she was no longer hounded by paparazzi, which she admits brought out ‘’serious anxiety’’ in her, she has since had a ‘’good relationship’’ with not needing to drink excessively just to have ‘’fun’’ and be ‘’crazy’’. In an interview with PAPER magazine, she admitted: ‘’I am who I am. I’m a good person.

‘’I take care of myself. I’m healthy. I like to have fun, but that doesn’t mean I need to go out and drink and be crazy. ‘’I have a good relationship with that. ‘’It’s funnier to watch other people party. ‘’My brother and his wife came out to Mykonos and everyone wanted to go out every night, but I pretty much just went home; some of my friends didn’t want to go out, so they’d come and I’d cook. ‘’I like cooking for people and having people over and listening to good music.’’ On why she fled America for Dubai three years ago, she said: ‘’In America, even once they get the picture, they still follow you. It does bring out a serious kind of anxiety.’’ The ‘Freaky Friday’ star found it very difficult to get work when she was in and out of treatment facilities, which she was required to complete to stay on the right side of the law.

She said: ‘’That [work] was kind of taken away from me for a while, when I was going through a lot.

‘’I was spending money on going to treatment centres because the court was making me.

‘’It was hard for me to continue working, because when would I even find the time?’’

The former child star has very much moved on from her troubled years and no longer gets hung up on what her critics have said about her in the ‘’past’’.

She added: ‘’There’s always going to be things that have happened and things people have said in the past that you can’t control. But the past is in the past.’’

Lindsay has turned her attention to her dream of building her own nightclub empire and her forthcoming MTV reality show, ‘Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club’, which follows the star as she launches her own Lohan Beach House hotspot in Mykonos, Greece.

Lindsay aimed to create a ‘’family-friendly’’ environment at her clubhouse.

She told the publication: ‘’I really wanted to make it a family-style beach.

‘’A place where people can go with their kids and feel safe.

‘’They can have fun and there’s not cameras every second. It’s not just a party thing; you can have a nice lunch.’’

‘Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club’ airs on MTV on January 8.