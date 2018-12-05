Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former interior minister Rehman Malik Tuesday urged the world to formulate common laws against international crimes.

Malik, the Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior is currently in Geneva for a world conference addressed the World E-Parliament Conference.

The conference is being held in Geneva under Inter-Parliamentary Union where Pakistani delegation consists of Senators Rana Maqbool Ahmed and Attaur Rehman led by Senator Rehman Malik is participating.

Senator Malik said that e-Parliament Conference 2018 was aimed to work ways and means to enhance the interaction of Parliament with general public.

Member countries from the world presented their model of functioning of their respective Parliaments in the conference.

Senator Malik presented the working of Pakistani Parliament and the steps it has so far taken and ways it has adopted to enhance its members interaction with the public and Non-Governmental Organisations.

He said Pakistani parliament has adopted all modern techniques and technologies to have meaningful interaction with common man.

He told the participants that landmark progress was made to have Cyber Crime Law as to what are those issues to be implemented related to Cyber crime act.

He proposed that Cyber crime issues should be the common issue of the world as the crime can be initiated anywhere in the world and the victim can be from any other country. He said that Cyber crime is initiated with one click and this criminal click could take place anywhere in the world with its victim in any other country.

He further stressed that to identify the criminal behind click and to arrest the criminal is the main issue. He said that effective action will be possible only if there is understanding of collective international action with high level of cooperation between the concerned law enforcement agencies of all countries.

Malik assured the International community that Pakistan will help and support actions against Cyber criminals.

In the conference, Senator Rana Maqbool raised the matter of Dr Afia Siddiqui which had never been raised on any such international forum or parliament.

Senator Malik said parliaments were losing confidence within the masses as the parliaments are not coming to the expectation of their people.

He also proposed a ‘world parliament’ with equal representation of all countries to resolve the pressing international disputes and issues like disputes of Kashmir and Palestine where armless people are being victimized and oppressed in the hands of oppressors.