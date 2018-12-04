Share:

Rawalpindi-A man shot and killed his ex-wife over the issue of custody of children in Mohala Akal Garh, within limits of Police Station (PS) Ganjmandi, informed official sources on Tuesday.

A passerby also sustained bullet injuries as a result of firing done by the killer, they said. The attackers managed to flee from the scene. Rescue 1122 shifted the dead body and the injured man to a hospital. Police registered a case against the accused and have begun investigation.

A heavy contingent of police headed by SHO PS Ganjmandi Aizaz Azim rushed to the crime scene and collected evidence, besides recording statements of eyewitnesses. SHO Aizaz Azim, when contacted, confirmed that the woman was shot dead by her ex husband over the dispute of children’s custody.

The killer fled after committing the crime, while police registered a murder case against him on the complaint of the brother of the deceased. Police are looking for the killer and his accomplice.