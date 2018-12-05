Share:

MULTAN - The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) has recovered over Rs174 million from dead defaulters during the ongoing operation in the month of November 2018.

Mepco sources disclosed on Tuesday that the recovery teams of Mepco recovered Rs30 million from 2,707 dead defaulters in Multan circle, Rs17.5 million from 1,209 defaulters Dera Ghazi Khan, Rs12 million from 931 defaulters in Vehari circle, Rs31 million from 2,469 defaulters in Bahawalpur circle, Rs15 million from 1,017 defaulters in Sahiwal circle, Rs19 million from 1,379 defaulters in Rahim Yar Khan circle, Rs22 million 2,098 defaulters in Muzaffargarh circle, Rs7.5 million from 889 defaulters in Bahawalnagar circle and Rs17 million 1from 786 defaulters in Khanewal circle.

Meanwhile, the monitoring and surveillance teams of Mepco with the collaboration of task forces caught 57 power pilferers red handed on December 3 from different areas of South Punjab and got registered cases against five persons. The Mepco authority also imposed fine worth over Rs1.6 million on them.

Mepco sources revealed that the power pilferers included domestic, commercial, tube well and industrial consumers and they were caught from Multan, Sahiwal, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh and Khanewal circles.

Meanwhile, the Mepco caught three power pilferers red handed and fined them Rs358,000. The Mepco teams carried out inspection of 71 electricity meters on Vehari Road, S-Block, New Multan, Manzoorabad, Dehli Gate, Ansar Colony and Sharifpura. In Shah Rukn-e-Alam sub division, a man was caught stealing electricity and a fine of Rs340,000 was imposed on him.

The company officials got registered a case against him. Two other pilferers were caught and fined in New Multan sub division and Manzoorabad sub division. They were fined Rs 8,000 and Rs10,000 respectively.

RTA swoops on illegal bus, van stands

The district administration has launched a crackdown on illegal bus and van stands and a special team of Regional Transport Authority (RTA) impounded five buses besides imposing heavy fine on owners of three other buses. The team was led by RTA Secretary Kamran Bokhari who told the media that the crackdown is underway against illegal bus stands and fake registration of commercial vehicles. He said that the bus stand would be made fully functional as illegal constructions and bus stands established on green belts and government land are being demolished. He said that all bus companies had been advised to shut down their stands in city area and get allocated spot for their stand at general bus stand. He declared that the teams would conduct operations twice a week.

MNSUA STUDENTS WIN TWO POSITIONS

Students of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) won two out of three positions in plant-centric food competitions, held at the university, here on Tuesday.

Different universities, colleges and cooking institutes had set up 50 stalls at the show. Prominent among them were BZU, Women University, Hamdard University Karachi, MNSUA, Govt College of Home Economics, CTTS College, COTHM, Pak German Institute, ITHM and others. Dr Siddiq Khan Qadiri, GM Shah Jehan Grill, Mian Shakoor and Chief Chef CTTS College, Tahira Niaz were the judges of the competitions.

The first position was grabbed by MNSUA Food Science Department MSC Honours students, second position was clinched by Hamdard University Karachi team, while the third position went to BSC Agriculture Honours 7th semester students of the MNSUA. MNSUA Vice Chancellor Dr Asif Ali, along with GM Volka Food Rana Nasir opened the food mela.

The theme of event was promotion of plants-based food. A large number of students and food industry related people attended the event.