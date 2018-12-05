Share:

MOSCOW:- German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been placed by the Forbes magazine on top of its annual World’s Most Powerful Women list, which also includes the likes of UK Prime Minister Theresa May and International Monetary Fund Chair Christine Lagarde in the top three. Germany’s longtime leader managed to helm the prestigious rating despite her plans to leave politics in 2021, when her term expires. Governor of Russian Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina sits at 49th place, while Advisor to US President Ivanka Trump has been placed at 24th position, right behind Queen Elizabeth II.

Besides many politicians and executives from all over the world, the Forbes list also includes famous entertainers from the United States such as Oprah Winfrey, Beyonce and Taylor Swift, the youngest person on this year’s ranking.