LOS ANGELES:- Meryl Streep can’t watch her old movies because she was ‘so unhappy’ whilst filming them. The 69-year-old actress might be a Hollywood icon with an extensive filmography, but the star says she won’t watch any of her old movies, because they bring back memories of a time when she wasn’t happy with her appearance. She said: ‘’I’ll come upon a movie I’m in, and I’m very young and very beautiful. But I was so unhappy. I thought my nose was too big, I thought I was fat. Because these are things that people tell you.’’