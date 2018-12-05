Share:

LAHORE - Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) were in commanding position on the first day of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Four-Day Tournament 2018-19 final against Habib Bank Limited (HBL) at UBL Sports Complex, Karachi on Tuesday.

Helped by unbeaten 72 runs by former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq, SNGPL succeeded in scoring 238-6 on the board in 90 overs. Misbah faced 146 deliveries to gather 72 runs with the help of 8 boundaries and one six. Khurram Shahzad also batted brilliantly as he slammed 47 off 118 balls studded with 8 fours while Ali Waqas struck 82-ball 38 with six fours, Muhammad Imran made unbeaten 23 with three fours and Adnan Akmal contributed 22 with four boundaries.

Agha Salman and Khurram Shahzad bowled brilliantly for Habib Bank as they bagged two wickets each by conceding 42 and 47 runs respectively. Muhammad Asif and Faisal Afridi are officiating the final as field umpires while Waleed Yaqoob is acting as TV umpire, Khalid Mahmood Senior reserve umpire, Shahid Butt referee and Wasim Abbas as official scorer.

SCORES IN BRIEF:

SNGPL (1ST INNINGS): 238-6 in 90 overs (Misbah-ul-Haq 72*, 146 balls, 8x4s, 1x6, Khurram Shahzad 47, 118 balls, 8x4s, Ali Waqas 38, 82 balls, 6x4s, Muhammad Imran 23*, 51 balls, 3x4s, Adnan Akmal 22, 25 balls, 4x4s; Agha Salman 2-42, Khurram Shahzad 2-47) vs HBL.