ISLAMABAD - State Minister for Interior Shehryar Afridi Tuesday announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved formation of a five-member parliamentary committee that will maintain close liaison with the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) investigating abduction and killing of Superintendent of Police Tahir Khan Dawar.

Addressing a press conference along with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Salahuddin Mehsud and two brothers of martyred SP, the state minister also said that PM has approved a package of Rs70 million for the aggrieved family.

SP Dawar, the head of Peshawar police’s rural circle, was kidnapped in Islamabad in the last week of October and his body was recovered in Nangarhar province of Afghanistan next month. The incident sparked an outcry from the opposition parties, human rights activists and Pashtun nationalists raising question over the performance of the country’s law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

The state minister said that the martyred police officer was the brave son of Pakistan as he previously survived two attacks and was a bread winner for three families. He said that SP Dawar’s brother and his sister-in-law had also been killed in Islamabad’s Bahara Kahu area.

Without giving any fresh details about the investigations conducted so far in the case, the state minister lashed out at the social media for negatively portraying the killing incident. “The ultimate objective is that some forces want to destabilise Pakistan and create mayhem here,” he said and added: “Such forces would be made an example at every level.” He said that some anti-Pakistan forces exploited the footage of dead body of SP. He also added that some influential people were running a propaganda campaign on social media in this connection.

Afridi criticised the Afghan government what he said for using delaying tactics in handing over the body of SP Dawar to Pakistan. “Afghanistan is our brother country but the question arises why it refused to hand over the body,” he said adding that some forces in Afghanistan were promoting a narrative against Pakistan

About the parliamentary committee, Afridi said that the commit will comprise two members of treasury and three members of opposition parties both from Senate and National Assembly. The committee will coordinate with the JIT, he said adding that the decision has been taken to bring on board all stakeholders. He said that Ministry of Interior is already leading this investigation. He said that PM had given a commitment during his meeting with that family of martyred SP that a through probe would be conducted in the case.

Giving a breakdown of the financial package, the minister said Rs50m would be given to martyred officer’s wife and children, Rs10m would be given to two of his widowed sisters, and another Rs10m would be released for the family of his deceased brother.

In addition to that, the police officer’s son will also be offered a job as an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police. Similarly, a family member of SP Dawar’s deceased brother would be offered a job either in Islamabad Capital Territory Administration or in Capital Development Authority (CDA).

Afridi said the JIT had already been formed to probe this abduction and killing after Prime Minister Khan has taken notice of this matter.

He also said that federal government had not connection with anti-encroachment operation in Karachi. The approach of the government in its anti-encroachment was to take action against untouchables, he said.

During question answer session, the state minister also avoided to give any details about the investigations in the killing of JUI-S leader Maulana Samiul Haq. “Let us not jump to the conclusion,” he said adding that the investigations details in the case would no more remain a secret. He also did not give details of investigations conducted so far in the terrorist attack on Chinese Consulate in Karachi.

Ahmedud Din, a brother of SP Dawar, thanked the government for announcing the financial package and reposed his confidence in the ongoing investigations and the parliamentary committee.

Responding a question, IGP KP Salahuddin Mehsud said that district police safety commission was being made functional throughout KP that would hear complaints of public against the police. There is a need to do monitoring of police on day to day basis, he said. He also said that the government was going to introduce e-policing in KP.