Share:

Textiles set to avail ITMA platform

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Punjab Chairman Adil Bashir said Tuesday the reemerging textile industry of Pakistan has an opportunity in the shape of ITMA 2019 to avail opportunities future transformation of industry, adopting innovative and sustainable solutions across the entire value chain. He was talking to a visiting delegation of ITMA Services, led by its Marketing Communications Department head Daphne Poon. ITMA is the world's largest textile and garment technology exhibition, to be held on 20-26 June 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. The purpose of visit was to call on the APTMA Punjab management to persuade the textile millers to attend the event. Apart from showcasing the latest technology of textile industry right from spinning, weaving and processing to garmenting etc., the event would also provide knowledge and networking opportunity to the participants to understand and practice sustainable production initiatives including the challenges of the use of better cotton initiative and water and chemical management, i.e., zero discharge of hazardous chemicals (ZDHC).

The event organizers have offered special package and facility for group participati9n in the ITMA 2019.

Chairman APTMA Punjab proposed the visiting delegation to introduce Pakistan as a reemerging textile industry in the exhibition.

Oil sales down 32pc in Nov

Lahore (Staff Reporter): Pakistan oil sales during 5MFY19 slipped to its more than decade low by posting 33 percent YoY decline to 7.7mn tons. Product wise HSD sales declined by 21 percent YoY during 5MFY19, MS oil -2 percent (9-Year low) and Furnace Oil (FO) -68 percent YoY. During Nov 2018, oil sales clocked in at 1.3mn tons (around 11 years low), down 32 percent YoY mainly dragged by FO (-67 percent YoY). Excluding FO, oil sales plunged by 22 percent YoY. Steep decline in FO was on back of slower offtake from domestic refineries reportedly and shift of national energy mix to other alternatives like RLNG and Coal. In white oil segment, Motor Spirit (MS) and Hi Speed Diesel (HSD) both witnessed decline of 5 percent and 31 percent YoY respectively during Nov 2018, with former due to increase in MS prices by 29 percent YoY and squeezed consumers pockets amid higher inflation. While latter showed decline due to its smuggling from Iran coupled with increase in HSD prices by 34 percent YoY.

Among companies, PSO witnessed sharp decline of 34 percent YoY in HSD/MS sales cumulatively to 411k tons followed by HASCOL 32 percent YoY to 122k tons and SHEL 20 percent to 106k tons. Whereas, APL outperformed peers by posting growth of +1 percent YoY to 115k tons.

Korea to help upgrade fruit, rice quality

ISLAMABAD (Staff Reporter): Korea will assist Pakistan in upgrading quality of mangoes, kinnows and rice to find better place in Korean market. orean Ambassador Kwak Sung-Kyu while meeting Federal Minister National Food Security & Research Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan on Tuesday said that Pakistan produces good mango and its price is reasonable comparatively but the only issue is its shelf life is short and for that Korean scientists and researchers could assist Pakistan. Pakistan exports rice, mangoes and kinnows to Korea but unfortunately the volume is very small and could be enhanced provided the finished goods/ products meet the international standards. Korean delegation included Dr Lee Coordinator KOPIA, and Yoo Eunha Deputy Director RDA, of Korean Program on International Agriculture (KOPIA) Rural Development Administration. The meeting focused on the modalities and future goals regarding establishment of KOPIA- Center of Excellence in Pakistan.

KOPIA is a division of an agriculture organization (RDA) under the Ministry of Agriculture, Korea. since its inception in 2009, it has established its offices in developing countries across the globe and still expanding.

Sultan told the delegation that Pakistan import potato seeds but the export of potatoes could not attain the desirable result as for seeds we rely on foreign countries and hence an adverse effect on balance of payment. He further said that it’s just one instance there are number of other sectors and commodities which could be exploited for the uplift of agro sector and the economy thereof. He welcomed the proposal regarding the technological advancements through the assistance of Korea as it’s the mechanization where the incumbent government focuses and Korean agro machinery like tractors, seed sowing machines, harvesting, machines etc are very viable and feasible for Pak farmers.

Minister pointed out that that Pakistan is 5th largest producer of milk in the world but unfortunately only 5 percent of it is processed and that too is controlled and monitored by multinational companies, this percentage is much higher in India and Switzerland which is 30 percent and 100 percent respectively, the Minister further said the limitation to achieve the desired results is lack of technologies for processing and transportation and this is the reason why Pakistan lags behind despite the fact it is 5th largest in the world in terms of dairy. Same is the case with meat and Prime Minister Mr. Imran Khan stressed on the need to increase the production of meat and the Ministry of food security is focusing to achieve this end. This becomes all the more important in view of a great demand for Halal meat across the world and Malaysia in the region imports bulk of Halal meat similarly our neighbor China is one of the largest importers of meat in the world which according to the statistics imports of amount $12billion.

He said that Pakistan is blessed with ideal geographical location and has 1100 km coastline from Balochistan to Sindh and the potential is mostly unexploited and untapped, we could develop our own seed fish and end our reliance on other countries in seed fish. Korea is equipped with great potential in fisheries and an international fisheries University is likely to be established there, we could benefit from it and develop our own seed fish and increase the scope of cage fish farming at enormous level for the betterment of economy by becoming self-sufficient. He further appraised the delegation that government intends to achieve the target of $1billion export in fisheries in next 5 years.

It is pertinent to mention that MoU between the two countries is likely to be signed soon and before that this Centre of Excellence would be established/materialized and Korean Ambassador told the Federal Minister that the matter lies with Korean government and they will prepare Project Concept Proposal (PCP) after which Pakistan will prepare its PC-I, both the sides desired to attain the goal within a year of its inception (It started in April, 2018).

Ostrich meat sale point opens

LAHORE (APP): Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Political Affairs Chaudhry Akram Tuesday stressed a need for breeding of ostrich and supply of its meat to the people as well as creating awareness about the cholesterol-free meat. Addressing a ceremony held in connection with opening of Ostrich meat sale point here at Tolinton Market, he said cholesterol caused a number of diseases and use of cholesterol-free and other hygiene foods would ensure a healthy nation. Chaudhry Akram said that opposition resorted to criticism over prime minister's recent announcement regarding promotion of poultry sector, but as soon the Punjab government launched poultry scheme, the PML-N jumped into take its credit by claiming that this scheme was actually initiated by the last government two years back. Though past regime had launched poultry scheme, it benefited poultry business of Hamza Shahbaz Sharif only, and chicken prices were high due to Hamza Shehbaz cartel, he maintained.

He assured the people belonged to poultry business of all possible support by the government for export of poultry and ostrich meat. He said that Punjab Food Authority would not take action against those dealers/shopkeepers selling meat as per hygienic standards.

He also assured the traders that government would resolve their sewerage and other matters pertaining to basic facilities in the Tolinton Market.