KARACHI - Sindh Advisor Information Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday announced extending the network of National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) to other provinces of Pakistan, saying first satellite centre of the cardiac-care hospital to another province of the country would be established within next three months.

“NICVD is going to establish one of its satellite centres outside Sindh, in another province of Pakistan within next three months,” Murtaza Wahab said while talking to the media after visiting NICVD’s Chest Pain Unit at Lyari General Hospital.

Accompanied by Executive Director NICVD Prof Nadeem Qamar, Medical Superintendent of LGH Dr Khadim Hussain and local leadership of Lyari, Information Advisor visited different sections of Chest Pain Unit and felicitated the NICVD administration for running such an excellent facility in Lyari.

A large number of Pakistan People’s Party workers and common people gathered at Lyari General Hospital during the advisor’s visit and apprised him of their issues while many praised the Sindh government for establishment of cardiac facility in Lyari.

Speaking on the occasion, he further announced that Lyari’s Chest Pain Unit would be upgraded into a satellite center within next three months where facilities of angioplasty, angiography and even cardiac surgeries would also be provided to Lyariites near to their homes.

“This is an excellent facility where in the case of heart attack, first aid is given to the patient by trained and qualified doctors and then he or she is shifted to main NICVD through a state-of-the-art ambulance”, he said adding that even the NICVD’s ambulance was equipped with a ventilator to provide artificial life support.

He told newsmen since its establishment, Lyari’s Chest Pian Unit was visited by 40,000 people so far, of which several hundred were having heart attacks, who were shifted to main NICVD for angioplasty and other specialized cardiac-care treatment.

“As per the commitment of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan People’s Party led government is providing best healthcare services to its people in Sindh and NICVD, its satellite centers in eight cities of Sindh and six chest pain units are an excellent example in this regard,” Wahab said.

Lauding the services of Executive Director Prof Nadeem Qamar in transforming NICVD into one of the best cardiac treatment centres of the world, he said now patients from entire Pakistan were arriving at NICVD Karachi and its satellite centers in Sukkur, Larkana and six other cities of Sindh.

On the occasion, he said ten more chest pain units of NICVD were being established at different locations in Karachi so that precious time could be saved in case of heart attack and patients could be given first aid before moving them to main NICVD.

Responding to a query, he said not only the NICVD and its satellite centers but Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center’s Cyber Knife facility, SIUT, Indus Hospital Badin and many other public health facilities were providing best available treatment facilities to people of Sindh.

“I can proudly announce that Sindh is far ahead in provision of health facilities as compared to other provinces.

Now we are establishing branches of our health institutions in other provinces as per vision of our Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari”, he said and added that despite arranged defeat of their Chairman from Lyari, PPP was committed to improve socio-economic and health facilities in Lyari.

“It is my 6th visit to Lyari during last 100 days and to dispel impression that Lyari is a No Go Area for PPP. Lyari is like a crown for PPP and we would continue serving people of Lyari,” he vowed.