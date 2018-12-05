Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday passed five resolutions of public interest including the one demanding measures for controlling smog.

On private members day, the House adopted all five resolutions on the agenda with majority vote.

The session started one hour and 10 minutes beyond the scheduled time with Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari in the chair.

PML-N’s Hina Pervaiz Butt presented the resolution demanding concrete measures for saving people from hazards of smog. She also suggested massive awareness campaign in this regard. The House passed the resolution with majority vote.

The House passed Syeda Zahra Naqvi’s resolution that demanded providing job opportunities to beggars roaming in streets, begging at traffic signals and crossings across the province.

Treasury legislator Sajid Ahmed Khan presented the resolution praising Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi for holding Mehfil-e-Milad in PA Secretariat for the first time in 90 years history. He expressed hope that the good practice would continue in future. The House passed the resolution.

Treasury legislators Raja Yawar Kamal, Farooq Amanullah, Ahmed Khan Dareshik and Sabeen Gul Khan presented the resolution demanding immediate measures for providing facilities of toilets especially in rural areas. Raja Yawar Kamal said that 17 per cent population of the province was deprived of toilets facilities. He said that Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh and Dera Ghazi Khan were amongst most deprived districts. The House passed the resolution with majority vote.

Treasury legislators Yawar Abbas Bokhari, Nadeem Qureshi, Shahida Ahmed and Sajida Begum moved the resolution praising the government for allocating Rs21 billion for provision of potable water. The resolution demanded ensuring utilization of allocated funds during the current fiscal year. The House passed the resolution with a majority vote.

Earlier, Sardar Husnain Dareshik, Chaudhry Zaheer-ud-Din and Noman Langrial responded to the queries relatring to their respective departments during Question Hour on Livestock and Dairy Development, Irrigation and Agriculture. To a supplementary question of Ayoub Gadhi regarding the issue of tempering outlets on irrigation channels, Ch Zahee-ud-Din accused the previous regime of introducing this culture of water theft, saying the government would take action against people involved in the crime against fellow growers. Ayoub Gadhi said that the PTI ministers were not coming out of opposition mode. He urged the government to immediately resolve the issue for providing due share of irrigation water to the growers.

To a supplementary question of PML-N’s Mian Naseer Ahmed, Noman Langrial said that the previous regime has taken some praiseworthy steps for the growers. He said that crop insurance, Rs5000 subsidy per acre, free mobile and seeds were good initiatives. The Opposition welcomed the gesture of the minister by thumping desks.

To a supplementary question of PTI’s Shahid Ahmed regarding measures against middle men purchasing crop from growers at low price, Noman Langrial said that the government was mulling legislation for curbing the menace. He said that middle men purchasing crop out of market could be imposed fine of Rs50,000 along with imprisonment.

To a supplementary question of PML-N’s Malik Arshad, Sardar Husnain Dareshik said that the government was providing state of the art facilities including free medicines at all livestock hospitals in the province.

On completion of agenda, the chair adjourned the session till 11am on Wednesday (today).