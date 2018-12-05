Share:

ISLAMABAD - Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor has said the improved peace and stability in Pakistan must be underscored by foreign media outlets.

He stated this during interaction with a group of Pakistan-based foreign media journalists at ISPR on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the ISPR, the Director General briefed them about security situation and ongoing stability operations.

It said that matters related to Pak-Afghan border and situation along Line of Control (LOC) were also discussed.

Director General ISPR said that security situation of Pakistan has largely improved through successful clearance operations and we are heading towards stability.

He said that having restored peace Pakistan wishes to see peace beyond borders especially Afghanistan.

He said that international community sees Pakistan through their reporters based in Pakistan.

He expected them to highlight improving peace & stability in Pakistan, which offers economic opportunities for foreign investors. He also said that media has a very important role to project the true positivity of Pakistan.