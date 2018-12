Share:

LAHORE:- Pakistan Veterans rode on a sparkling 102 by Sajid Ali beat England Veterans by five wickets to reach final of the Veterans World Cricket Cup in Sydney on Tuesday. The English side batted first and scored 184/5 in 45 overs as Stephen Foster 71, Mel Hussein 56 struck useful half centuries to build their team’s total. Raja Arshad Hayat remained unbeaten at 24. Dastageer Butt 2/23, Imtiaz Tarar 1/33 and Jaffar Qureshi 1/33 were the main wicket takers from Pakistan Veterans. Sajid hit a match winning knock as Pakistan reached home in 44th over.