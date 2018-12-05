Share:

LAHORE - The international wrestlers, who are in Pakistan to take part in the professional wrestling event ‘Ring of Pakistan’, Tuesday visited walled city to witness the beauty of Lahore.

The professional wrestling event will be conducted here at Alhamra Cultural Complex, Gaddafi, Lahore on December 9. The international wrestlers got the unique opportunity to have a tour of historical landmarks in Lahore.

Director ROP Imran Shah said: “There could not be a better opportunity than this to show the rich history of the region. ROP is a project intended to promote the real Pakistan on the global front. The untold beauty and the hospitality of Pakistanis must reach out the world. Sports are one of the best mediums for the said purpose and ROP chose wrestling. Today, it is no more a dream of Pakistanis to see professional wrestlers and wrestling among themselves. I thank you the authorities of walled city for welcoming the international guests.”

International wrestler from UK, Tiny Iron, who also visited Pakistan in July 2018, said: “I had to come back to Pakistan and especially Lahore. I have become a die-hard fan of the hospitality of Lahorites. I am impressed with history, I witnessed today at the walled city. Everyone around the world should visit Pakistan to see the treat held by Pakistan. I am looking forward to the show being held on December 9 at Alhamra cultural complex.”

Mila Smidt, an international female professional wrestler, said: “I am in Pakistan for the first time and I must say that it is unbelievable experience on the very first day. I never knew Pakistan is such a beautiful and historically enriched country. I am glad that I decided to be part of Ring of Pakistan.”

Brand consultant to ROP, Umer Toor said: “Ring of Pakistan is turning out to be the great opportunity for Pakistan to reveal the real Pakistan to the global community. It is time for us to show the world that Pakistan is one of the best among brands on earth to promote social, cultural and political harmony. The only need of time is to put the real image on the larger canvas and in this, sport is best among available mediums. Everyone shall support ROP as patriotic Pakistani.”

The only Pakistani professional wrestler, Baadshah Khan, is as excited as always to have international wrestlers in Pakistan since he finds it the new avenue opened for young athletes. Aoun Abbas, media coordinator at Ring of Pakistan, appreciated the role of ISPR and media in the pursuit of development of the sports in Pakistan.