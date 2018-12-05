Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is all set to appoint former chief selector and wicketkeeper Wasim Bari as Director of National Cricket Academy (NCA) Karachi.

The reliable sources in the PCB have confirmed to The Nation about the developments saying former Test captain Rashid Latif was also in the running for the same slot, but he was instead offered another appointment at Lahore. The sources said that chances of Rashid Latif accepting the offer look highly bleak, as former skipper has been residing in Islamabad and he would prefer a role at NCA Karachi, rather than in Lahore.

The sources further revealed that it was long under consideration to appoint an active person, who could turn the fortunes of NCA Lahore, which failed to produce even a single cricketer while highly expensive state-of-the-art facilities at NCA Lahore were never utilised properly. Former chief selector Iqbal Qasim was appointed as Director NCA Karachi for a brief period, but Qasim accepted the role at his former department NBP and since then, the director slot was vacant at Karachi and now Wasim Bari is hot favourite.