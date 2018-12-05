Share:

LAHORE - A 55-year-old political activist was killed in a road accident in Misri Shah on Tuesday evening. The deceased was later identified as Mian Qadeer, Awami Muslim League Punjab president. The police shifted the body to the morgue.

An eyewitness told the police that the deceased was trying to cross a road when he had the accident. A police official said that three car-riders were arrested by police soon after the accident. They were named by police as Shahzad, Ahsan, and Rahim Abbas, the residents of district Nankana Sahib. Further investigation was underway.

According to APP, 10 persons were killed and 1,032 others sustained injuries in road accidents in the province during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service (PES) commonly known as Rescue-1122, responded to 943 road crashes in all 36 districts of Punjab.

As many as 610 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 422 with minor injuries were provided first aid on-the-spot.

The PES data showed that 446 drivers, 28 underage drivers, 140 pedestrians and 456 passengers were among the victims of the road accidents. According to statistics, 211 road accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 220 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 108 in Faisalabad with 123 victims and Multan at third with 69 accidents and 71 victims. The data showed that 761 motorbikes, 128 auto-rickshaws, 95 motorcars, 51 vans, 12 passenger buses, 34 trucks and 115 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these accidents.