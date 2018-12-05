Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the PTI government believes in public service. “We are working hard to solve problems of the common persons. We are standing with the weak and feeble communities and are against mafias,” the CM said while talking to senior journalists and anchorpersons at Punjab House in Islamabad Tuesday.

According to a handout, the Chief Minister said indiscriminate action is being taken against the land grabbers in Punjab and so far more than 88,000 acres state land has been recovered.

“The cost of the land is up to Rs200 billion, he said, adding that resources are diverted towards backward areas, especially the southern Punjab, while a few cities were given importance in the past.

“We will move forward the journey of composite development”, he added. He said that constructive criticism of the media provides necessary guidance.

“The role of the media with in highlighting public problems is praiseworthy and its positive criticism and proposals will be welcomed.” He reiterated that Punjab will be transformed by sincerely implementing the reforms agenda of the PTI. Government is giving particular attention to composite development of the province along with solving the problems of the general public. He said that every possible step is being taken to bring consummate improvement in the performance of the institutions.

Meanwhile, elected representatives are also in constant contact with the people for solving their problems, he added.

The CM said that particular attention has been focused to the development of social sector and results of change in Punjab will be visible very soon. He said that Chief Minister’s Complaint Center has been established to facilitate the general public and complaints about health, education, police and DC office can be lodged there. The scope of this complaint center will be extended to the whole of the province and public grievances will be redressed at the level of districts, tehsils and villages. Usman Buzdar said that he is personally monitoring this center and added that it would help to bring improvement in the working culture of public sector departments.

He said the PTI government will keep its word. “We are actively working to provide relief to the general public and every sort of step is being taken in this regard. The Chief Minister also appraised the media men about ongoing development projects and reforms agenda of the government.

Spokesman to CM Dr Shahbaz Gill and Principal Secretary Dr Raheel Siddiqui were also present on the occasion.

Separately, in a message, the Punjab CM said that the people engaged in voluntary services perform their duties during calamities with commitment without any expectations or financial interest which is a good thing.

He added that volunteers rise above the geographical limitations and cultural and language barriers to serve humanity with passion and commitment. The role of voluntary organizations and people is of exemplary importance in the society and the damages of untoward incidents can be minimized by providing professional trainings to the volunteers.

He said that serving the ailing humanity is high moral value and an important lesson of the religion of Islam. It is the requirement of the humanity that all the human beings should be served without any covetousness or greed.

The role of the voluntary organizations carries vital importance during earthquake, floods and similar calamities. The voluntary organizations engaged in different public welfare projects deserve accolades, he said. He said that this day provides a platform for initiating collective efforts during disasters for saving the human lives. The purpose of this day is to pay tributes to the organizations and volunteers engaged in different public welfare assignments, he said. We should also make a commitment to encourage the social workers and volunteers engaged in public welfare, the Chief Minister concluded.