Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its constitutional five-year term and the country would achieve new heights of progress and prosperity under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to media on the occasion of handing over of a mobile medical unit to the Sarwar Foundation by Al-Khair Foundation UK at the Governor’s House here, he said it was not possible to treat ills of the past 70 years in 100 days time, adding that the Pakistan People’s Party leadership had announced to support the new government.

The governor said the real change had occurred in the country and it was for the very first time in the political history of the country that PTI government had presented itself for accountability.

To a question, he said the ministers were delivering in their respective ministries, adding the Punjab government had performed well during the past 100 days.

To another query, he said water related diseases were on the rise in the province and it was time for the masses, philanthropic and the non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to get together and wage a war against the epidemic of hepatitis in the country.

The governor said the Punjab government, Al-Khair Foundation and Sarwar Foundation had joined hands to provide mobile medical facilities to the patients. He said the mobile health units would be deployed in Rahim Yar Khan, Toba Tek Singh and Nankana Sahib on trial basis, adding that these mobile units would provide hepatitis screening facilities to the people in the rural areas of the province.

To a query, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that doctor and paramedical staff would visit rural areas and conduct hepatitis test on the spot.

“Al-Khair Foundation has also announced to install 50 water filtration plants in the province,” he said, urging the media houses to create awareness among the masses on health and education issues.

Provincial Minister Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun, Governor’s wife Parveen Sarwar and Country Director Al-Khair Foundation Fozia Sheikh were present during the handing over of mobile medical unit.

The mobile medical unit, worth Rs 7.8 million has all medical solutions.