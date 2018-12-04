Share:

Rawalpindi-Markazi Imam Hussain Council organized a conference at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) to mark the death anniversary of Hazrat Abu Talib (RA) here on Tuesday.

The conference was presided over by renowned scholar Dr Ghazanfer Mehdi while RAC Director Waqar Ahmed, Allama Mufti ZahoorUllah Hashmi, Barrister Rubab Mehdi, Pir Riazuddin, Pir Danish Qadari, Muhammad Rafiq Mughal, Pir Abrar Qadari, Farrukh Jamal, religious scholars and students of different educational institutions were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the conference, Dr Ghazanfer Mehdi said that the life of Hazrat Abu Talib (RA) established the first Bait ul Mal and Orphanage in the world to help out poor and destitute segments. The conference was also addressed by Allama Mufti Zahoor Ullah Hashmi, Barrister Rubab Mehdi, Pir Riazuddin, Pir Danish Qadari, Muhammad Rafiq Mughal, PirAbrar Qadari and Farrukh Jamal.

Meanwhile, Department of Behavioral Sciences conducted a seminar on “Alzheimer’s/Dementia: Management and Care giving”. Brig (R) Munawar A Rana, current president of APRC, Maj (R) M Abdul Basit, Founding member of Alzheimer’s Pakistan Rawalpindi Chapter (APRC), Ms Sadaf Ehtisam, Master trainer (Champion of Dementia Friends), and Faria Rehman, Clinical Psychologist spoke at the event. Brig (R) Rana highlighted the role of APRC in raising awareness about Alzheimer’s among the community. Clinical psychologist Faria Rehman explained the phenomenon of Dementia and its prevalence rates in Pakistan. She also discussed several symptoms that are an indication of Alzheimer’s but are ignored due to lack of awareness in the general public.

Sadaf Ehtisam shared her personal experiences and challenges of care giving for person with Dementia. Maj (R) Basit explained in detail about how APRC is contributing in raising awareness and training of mental health professionals and caregivers. In addition, he also shared the activities that APRC is planning in near future. Maj (R) Basit thanked the Department of Behavioral Sciences for organizing this seminar and showed keen interest in future collaboration between FJWU and APRC in areas of mutual interest. At the end, Dr Shoaib Akhtar, Director ORIC, FJWU distributed University Souvenir to the esteemed guests.