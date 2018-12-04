Share:

Rawalpindi-The Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation (RMC) in collaboration with local police on Tuesday launched a grand operation against illegal constructions in Pirwadhai General Bus Stand and demolished 10 shops and 47 stalls. The operation was conducted by RMC Chief Executive Officer Shafqat Raza on directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Umer Jahangir.

A senior official of RMC told The Nation that the drive was launched on directives of DC and Lahore High Court and RMC officials supervised it.

He said that a week earlier, the building inspectors under the supervision of RMC Chief Executive Officer visited different areas and found 10 shops in front of passenger waiting hall without approval of the civic body.

He said that the RMC staff issued notice to them but they did not respond in time. Upon this, he said, the RMC staff along with Pirwadhai Police demolished 10 shops and stalls. He said that according to law, the owner would not divide a huge plot into less than 10 marlas without getting approval from RMC.

He said that the owner also raised the structures of seven houses without building plans.

He said that the RMC personnel seized 16 pushcarts and illegal roadside stalls in Raja Bazaar, Kashmiri Bazaar, Iqbal Road, Gunjmandi, Murree Road, Asghar Mall Scheme, Saidpur Road, Sadiqabad and Pindora. They also seized seven truck loads of goods which were later shifted to the RMC offices.

He said the current anti-encroachment move was aimed at illegal construction and encroachment without discrimination. “Our campaign is against both temporary and permanent encroachers,” he said.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) called on DC Dr Umer Jahangir in his office here and expressed its concerns about feeble law and order situation, traffic mess and encroachments in the city. The delegation was led by RCCI Acting President Muhammad Badar Haroon.

The delegation hailed the anti encroachment operation by the district government on orders of LHC. The delegation also presented its suggestions to DC for dealing with traffic mess and to i mprove law and order situation. DC welcomed the suggestions of business community and assured to help them find a solution for their problems.