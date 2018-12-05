Share:

PESHAWAR - Saiful Islam joined The Bank of Khyber (BOK) as Managing Director and CEO on Tuesday.

Prior to joining BoK, he was SEVP/Chief Banking Services (Operations) Group, Allied Bank Limited. He is a versatile and senior banking professional with multi-faceted experience of over 40 years. Being a seasoned banker, he possesses impressive leadership skills to manage employees in various functions and remained strategically involved in many business and operations transformational ventures.

Besides, he also remained Nominee Director/Member at 1-Link, NIFT, Lahore Stock Exchange and PBA (Operations sub-committee). He has done Masters in Business Administration (Banking & Finance).

In addition to academic qualification, he has also attended various International & Domestic Training & Conferences including Blue Ocean Strategy organized by INSEAD at Paris in 2009, Branch Banking organized by EUROMONY at Egypt in 2008, Anti-Money Laundering at MUMBAI in 2005 and other seminars / training courses at LUMS, PIM, NIBAF and IBP. He has also attained professional qualification of DAIBP – Distinction in Banking Law & Practice.