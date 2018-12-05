Share:

KARACHI - Shifting of oil tankers terminal from Shirin Jinnah Colony to Zulfiqarabad began, as allotment of shops to 918 shopkeepers related to oil tankers through balloting was held in the KMC head office on Tuesday whereas 427 shopkeepers will be given possession in three days.

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar inaugurated the balloting in a ceremony held in the KMC head office. Deputy Commissioner South Syed Salahuddin, Deputy Commissioner of Malir Shahzad Warsi, City Council Parliamentary leader Aslam Shah Afridi, Chairman Land Committee of the City Council Syed Arshad Hassan, Director Terminals Raza Abbas Rizvi, office bearers of Shirin Jinnah Colony Shopkeepers Association and a good number of shopkeepers were also present on this occasion.

Mayor Wasim Akhtar said that the shopkeepers of Shirin Jinnah Colony who were now shifting to the Zulfiqarabad Oil Tankers Terminal being allotted 918 shops out of which possession of 427 shops will be given in three days and remaining will be given in next phase. He said that the allotment process has been made transparent to avoid any complaint, soon a sub fire station will be setup there and security cameras will be installed to ensure security at the terminal.

He said that tankers will be shifted speedily with the shopkeepers begin their shifting to the terminal and starting their business there. He also said to oil companies to immediately setup their desk there and start working without delay as they also have this responsibility.

Mayor Karachi said that we have struggled for completion of this project which was started in 1997 and took long time to complete. The delay was due to non-seriousness towards Karachi issues though problems of Karachi must be addressed immediately.

He said I have said to the Prime Minister about this that Karachi provides revenue for whole country therefore its issues must be solved without delay.

He said the shopkeepers have this duty to make the service area of the terminal green and beautiful and for this each shopkeeper should plant a tree there and protect it.

He said that this being a fruit of collective efforts and team work. KMC worked with the commissioner office for this purpose and completed this work which is a good example for other departments.

He said we want to make this terminal a modern one where all required facilities for parking of oil tankers are available. This is our city, our province and our country and we all have this responsibility to protect and make it even better.

After wards while talking the media representatives Mayor Karachi said that encroachments from city foot path, parks and drains being removed on the orders of the Supreme Court and improvement can be seen in the city that is why it is totally unfair to criticize it. Only those who indulge in cheap publicity doing this.

He said no injustice will be made to any shopkeeper in this campaign, all these traders are with us in this connection. He said that negligence of many departments including KMC in previous 50 years was resulted in this situation which needs to be corrected now.

Director terminal Raza Abbas Rizvi given details of this project said that the completion of these oil tankers parking terminals would enable smooth flow of traffic on city roads.

He said this oil tanker parking terminal has the capacity of parking 3200 oil tankers and all facilities of the drivers have been provided while there would be an infrastructure for 10,000 were made available, with all required facilities including mosque, rest area, canteen, bathrooms and service and maintenance shops of tankers were made available at the terminal. This terminal will have 140 toilets and a police kiosk and 36 feet wide road has been constructed along with oil tanker parking terminal; six time zones have been fixed for tankers oil filling tankers.