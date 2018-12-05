Share:

Air Marshal Aasim elected WSFP president

ISLAMABAD - Air Marshal Aasim Zaheer, Vice Chief of the Air Staff, was unanimously elected as president of Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan (WSFP) during the general council meeting here at Air Headquarters on Tuesday. All the member associations, departments and all office-bearers of WSFP along with representatives of Pakistan Olympics Association (POA) attended the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, Air Marshal Aasim Zaheer assured that he would make earnest efforts for promoting winter sports in the country. He directed the house to explore new venues for installation of small tow lifts for ski sports enthusiast in various snow clad areas of Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The house also discussed the calendar activities of the federation for ski season 2019.–Staff Reporter

CNS Int’l Squash starts tomorrow

ISLAMABAD - The 13th Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) International Squash Championship 2018 will roll into action from December 6 at PN RK&JK Squash Complex, Karachi. Tournament Director Commodore Habib-ur-Rehman said that the first CNS Squash Tournament was played in 2000 with prize money of $6,000, which has now increased to $18,000. Top national players will also be seen in action during the tournament, which carries international ranking points and being participated by 12 local and 12 international players from Iran, Egypt, Malaysia, Qatar, Mexico, Hong Kong, Kuwait and Portugal. “Navy has an old and deep rooted association with squash. Squash started at Navy at a single court at Manora and the journey from single court to a world class squash complex could be made possible by deep commitment of Navy with this sports,” he added. About tournament, Commodore Habib said: “Navy, in addition to its hard core responsibility of Maritime defence of the motherland, puts untiring efforts to project soft and positive image of the country at national and international level through conduct of such multinational events.” He emphasised at the dire need to propagate positivity about the country with more focus and strength. He appreciated support of Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) and sponsors for their efforts to promote squash in the country.–Staff Reporter

Pak football coach lauds Leisure Leagues

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan football team head coach Jose Nogueira praised the efforts of Leisure Leagues, World Group and Trunkwala family for the promotion of small-sided football during his visit to Leisure Leagues for Diplomats Season-2 underway here at Total Football Ground. Nogueira and assistant coach Beto Portella, both from Brazil, visited the Leisure Leagues for Diplomats along with Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Technical Director Shahzad Anwar. They termed it important for developing young players. “Small-sided football helps players develop in terms of their close control, dribbling and decision making. Pakistan is full of talent. The leagues, like Leisure League, are helping the PFF in filling the gap in terms of offering a platform that grooms potential players.”–Staff Reporter

FG team victorious in Lahore Open Polo

LAHORE - FG Polo team registered a narrow 5-4 victory over PBG/Remounts in the Lahore Open Polo Championship 2018 match played here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Tuesday. Eulogio Celestino and Shah Shamyl Alam banged in a brace each in FG’s win while Abbas Mukhtar contributed one. From the losing side, Lt Col Rab Nawaz Tiwana struck two goals while Capt M Humair Ghazi and Nicholas Maria Ruiz converted one goal apiece. PBG/Remounts started the match by firing in a field goal through Capt Humair to take 1-0 lead. The second chukker saw only goal coming from Lt Col Rab Nawaz to give PBG/Remounts 2-0 lead. The highly-charged third chukker saw dominance of FG team, who hammered a hat-trick through Eulogio Celestino (2 goals) and Shah Shamyl (one goal) to take 3-2 lead but one goal was also converted by Lt Col Rab Nawaz to equalize the score at 3-3. In the fourth chukker, FG team slammed in a field goal through Abbas Mukhtar to take 4-3 lead which couldn’t last long as Nicholas Maria Ruiz converted a 30-yard penalty to square the things at 4-4. Shah Shamyl malloted the match-winning goal to steer FG team to 5-4 victory.–Staff Reporter