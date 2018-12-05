Share:

LAHORE - An accountability court on Tuesday remanded Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rai Ejaz and eight other police officials in the custody National Accountability Bureau (NAB) till December 15 in a Rs 700 million corruption case.

Rai Ejaz accused the NAB officials of torturing his guards and employees. “My guards were tortured and my employee Abid was slapped by the NAB officials,” her told the special judge accountability court Lahore. “Whenever I was summoned, I appeared before the authorities,” he further said.

Earlier, the NAB officials produced the SSP, a former Lahore city traffic officer, and the other cops before Special Judge Accountability Courts Muhammad Waseem Akhtar.

The court, after hearing arguments, reserved its verdict for some time but later allowed the NAB request and granted the physical remand of the policemen and their officer to the accountability watchdog till Dec 15.

The court directed the officials to produce them on the expiry of the remand period. The SSP has been accused of embezzling a huge sum of Rs 700 million from 2014 to 2016 in police budget during his posting in Punjab. He was arrested from Karachi where he was currently serving as a secior superintendent of police.

Paragon City director’s physical remand extended

An accountability court on Tuesday extended till December 12 the physical remand of Paragon City Director Qaiser Amin Butt as his 15-day remand already granted to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Paragon Housing Society scam expired yesterday.

Butt, who was arrested by NAB on November 14, 2018 and later who became an approver against former Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, is accused of the commission of offences of corruption and corrupt practices with connivance of co-accused Nadeem Zia and others in Paragon City (Pvt) Limited.

During the hearing, NAB Prosecutor Waris Janjua requested the accountability court to extend the remand of the accused.

Qaisar was arrested on the charges of launching an illegal housing scheme known as “Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd with collusion of Nadeem Zia and others in 2005 on the basis of forged and fabricated documents. They committed the corruption in collusion with the officials of the TMA Aziz Bhatti Town, Lahore.

On November 26, Qaiser Butt got his statement recorded before Judicial Magistrate Ahmad Raza stating that he had joined the real estate business with PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique in 2002. He said that he was introduced to Nadeem Zia by Saad Rafique, the former Railways minister.

He further said that he had 50 percent shares in the business in 2006 but later Nadeem Zia became shareholder of 92 percent of the total assets. He said that he was illegally deprived of his shares despite that the fact he had 50 percent partnership in the business.

Earlier, Qaiser Amin Butt had submitted an application before the National Accountability Bureau and requested that he wanted to become an approver against former Railways Minister Saad Rafique.