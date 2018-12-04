Share:

Rawalpindi-Adiala jail administration Tuesday sent a summary to the provincial government for the construction of new women and children barracks.

Jail Superintendent Mansoor Akbar told APP that the beautification work of the jail building had been started while arrangements had been made for provision of best education and health facilities in the prison. He said currently 150 women and 55 children were imprisoned in the jail where they were being imparted with education and training by school, vocational institute and computer centre to make them responsible citizens. He informed that an 80-bedded hospital was catering the needs of the jail patients while three female doctors were available for females. The facilities of X-ray, laboratory test and ECG were also available for the prisoners, he added.

Jail Superintendent Mansoor Akbar said fool-proof arrangements had been made for the jail security.