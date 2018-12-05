Share:

PESHAWAR - Journalists on Tuesday carried out a rally outside Mardan Press Club against the killing of a media person in Peshawar, as journalists in other parts of the province also staged rallies and protests against the incident.

The protest rally was led by Lutfullah, president Mardan Press Club, Arif Khan, vice president, Riaz Mayar, general secretary and Zahir Shah, president Mardan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI).

The protesters chanted slogan against killing of the TV journalist and stressed the government to arrest the killers involved in the incident.

On Monday, two gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire on a car in Peshawar’s Sarband area. A journalist identified as Noorul Hassan was killed while his cameraman Sabir was injured in the firing. The journalist belonged to Nowshera and was working as a reporter for a private news channel.

The vehicle was coming from Hayatabad and the incident occurred at Achini Chowk on Ring Road. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, where Hassan succumbed to his wounds. Sabir is said to be in a critical condition. Addressing the protest rally, the speakers strongly condemned the incident and demanded the federal and provincial governments to immediately arrest the killers. The speakers said that the federal and KP governments had failed in ensuring protection to the journalists.

They also stressed the government to announced Shuhada package for the family of deceased journalist. Later, the protesters dispersed peacefully.

Funeral of the slain journalist was held in Jehangira Nowshera on Tuesday. A large number of people, including journalists and area elders attended the funeral.

After the funeral, journalists who had come from different parts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa staged protest against the target killing of Noorul Hassan. The protesting journalists also staged a sit-in on the GT road. They condemned the killing of their colleague and expressed disappointment over government’s silence over the issue.

Earlier, media persons in Jamrud area of Khyber tribal district also held a protest demonstration against the murder of Noorul Hassan.

The protesting journalists, who gathered outside the press club, stressed the government to provide security to media persons and arrest the culprits involved in the Peshawar firing incident without delay.