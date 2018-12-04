Share:

LAHORE-Umsha by Uzma Babar is all set to showcase its latest collection Muhabbat at 16th edition of Bridal Couture Week on 8th December.

Since its inception about eight years ago, Umsha by Uzma Babar has always assured an assorted parade of technique, fluctuating from folkloric subjects, opulent needlework, distinctive particularizing, extravagant silhouettes, and varicoloured outlines.

The design house originated in 2010 with a solitary objective in consideration constructing fashion that expresses the requests of consumer association, trends, dependability, and affordability.Uzma Babar established a prolific profile in an audience that diverges in expressions of taste, preferences, and prices, for the reason that she caters to individualistic personalized prerequisites.

The design house specializes in luxury couture, prêt, and bridals, and with urbane classics embalmed in refined silhouettes and impeccable embellishments, Umsha by Uzma Babar advocates auspiciousness, grace, and consumer association. Uzma Babar is best known for her eye for the amalgamation of classic structures into contemporary artistic aesthetics. The designer offers a quintessentially illustrative methodology to the brides-to-be, imperial ensembles in authoritative emblems as luxury prêt, and the demonstration of the very glamour quotient mandatory for a woman’s wardrobe, all within affordable ranges, and for all and sundry; be it working women, brides, mothers, or entrepreneurs like herself. Uzma defines her work as modern pieces of art painted with traditional brushes, and that in itself brings about multiplicity in the fashion she has to offer.