SARGODHA - Career Development Centre at the University of Sargodha arranged on Tuesday a GRE preparatory workshop and information session to clarify the concerns and queries of the students about the General Record Examination and US Fulbright scholarship.

The workshop was conducted by Zeeshan Rahat Kureshi, Principal Advisor of the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP).

Around 250 people were in attendance including undergraduate, graduate and MPhil students.

During the session, the participants were provided with the guidelines for approaching the verbal, quantitative and analytical sections of the GRE.

They were given practice questions and exercises on topics such as verbal and quantitative reasoning and analytical writing to help them get acquainted with the GRE format.

Kureshi urged the students to appear in GRE to have an opportunity of pursuing higher education in America as USEFP would award about 125 Fulbright scholarships to Pakistani students in 2019.

The session ended with questions from the audience regarding the GRE techniques and Fulbright scholarship.