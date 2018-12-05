Share:

FAISALABAD - On the directives on the Punjab government, the Anti-Corruption Establishment Faisalabad Region organised a walk to raise awareness against the menace of corruption in connection with World Anti Corruption Day here on Tuesday. Divisional Commissioner Asif Iqbal Ch led the walk.

Anti-Corruption Regional Director Mehr Shafqat Ullah Mushtaq, AC City and Saddr Shumaila Manzoor, Nazia Mohal, AD Anti-Corruption Zahid Masud Nizami, Officers and Officials of different departments, students of different educational institutions and representatives of civil society participated in the walk, which started from Commissioner Complex and culminated at Iqbal Stadium after passing through different roads.

Addressing the participants, the Divisional Commissioner said that culture of zero tolerance against corruption should be promoted in society to discourage all kinds of corruption and misappropriation in the government departments. He said that effective measures and line of action should be adopted for ensuring corruption free official affairs to strengthen citizens’ confidence in the institutions. He said that corruption is a curse of the society and Punjab government has taken a number of steps to eliminate it however, cooperation of the civil society is imperative for eradicating the menace from the roots.

He appreciated the overall performance of the ACE and said that huge amount had been recovered from the plunders.

On the occasion, the ACE director said that taking bribe is not only corruption but dishonesty is also included in the corruption which should also be checked through strict monitoring. He said that objective of holding awareness walk is to renew the pledge against corruption and sensitize the society for waging a war against the corruption.