A local court has issued arrest warrants for Khalid Mehmood, chairman of Maulana Zafar Ali Khan Trust, in connection with his non-appearance and non-compliance with the court orders. In a case filed by the founding secretary of Maulana Zafar Ali Khan Trust regarding lockout of his office premises, the NAB has initiated an inquiry. It may be noted that various important government departments have issued notices to Khalid Mehmood regarding financial malpractices and discrepancies in functioning of Maulana Zafar Ali Khan Trust.