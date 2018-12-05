Share:

ISLAMABAD - The water distribution issue on Tuesday divided the four provinces into two groups as KP supported Punjab and Balochistan stood with Sindh. The meeting among the provinces held to resolve the contentious issue of water distribution under the Water Accord 1991 remained inconclusive. However, the Attorney General for Pakistan will send the report of the meeting on Friday (7 December).

The meeting, chaired by the Attorney General for Pakistan, thoroughly discussed the matter of water distribution among the provinces. The KP province supported the stance of Punjab whereas, Balochistan and Sindh were on the same page. The meeting was also attended by officials of the Ministry of Water Resources, IRSA and provincial irrigation departments. The provinces presented their views on legal basis on which distribution might be executed.

In its 38th meeting, the Council of Common Interests (CCI) constituted an inter-provincial committee on water headed by Attorney General and comprising the provincial representatives. The committee was tasked to look into the current issues of availability of water and its distribution in the country and present its recommendations for consideration to the CCI. Sindh had shown concerns on the existing distribution of Indus waters and termed it a gross violation to the Water Apportionment Accord 1991.