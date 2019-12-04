Share:

Rawalpindi-A 10-year-old seminary student was allegedly sodomised by two men inside the seminary located on Chakri Road, informed sources on Wednesday.

The rapists managed to escape while police registered a case under section 377 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and began investigation, they said. The incident took place within limits of Police Station Saddar Bairooni.

According to sources, a resident of Lalarukh Colony, Banni Stop, lodged a complaint with PS Saddar Bairooni officials stating his is enrolled with Sabri Darbar Seminary for learning Quran. He told police his son came home on weekend and revealed he was sexually assaulted by his teacher and his friend inside the seminary. The applicant further said the rapists threatened his son to keep quite over the incident or else he would be killed.

He appealed to police to register a case against the rapists and begin investigation. However, both rapists managed to flee after committing crime. A senior police officer told The Nation that the investigators brought the victim to BBH for medico legal report where doctors confirmed boy was molested.

He said police are carrying out raids to arrest the rapists.