KARACHI - The Sindh government has shown willingness for the construction and carpeting of 19 roads of SITE area of the city. This was disclosed by Sindh Secretary Industries, Dr Nasim-ul-Ghani Sahito during his visit to SITE Association of Industry along with Managing Director of SITE Limited Syed Mehdi Ali Shah, said a press release on Wednesday. Zubair Motiwala, Patron of SITE Association, President Suleman Chawla, SVP Saleem Nagaria, VP Farhan Ashrafi, Executive Committee and senior members of SITE Association, Chief Engineer SITE Limited Abdul Malik Bhatti and other officials also attended the meeting.Secretary Industries said Sindh government accords priority to industries and Industries Department is called as Industrial Promotion Department. Sindh Industries and Commerce Department has been playing an important role in running the economic wheel of the province. Realizing the importance of industries this department has made all out efforts to solve the problems of industrialists. Industrial friendly policies have made it possible to have better relations with the industrialists who in turn have invested in many industries.

Secretary Industries agreed with the views of the industrialists that SITE Limited was facing several issues.

He floated the idea of changing identity of SITE Limited from company to a corporate entity making it more industrial-friendly and asked the members of the association to give their inputs in this regard.