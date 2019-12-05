Share:

KARACHI - Gang war accused and drug peddler who were involved in killing cases were arrested by Karachi police. Further investigation is underway. According to media reports, Police arrested drug peddlar Sadam along with his accomplice from Industrial area Karachi who was involved in two killing cases. Accused had killed two persons while he used to sell drugs and later he had escaped to Dadu. According to police that comrade group member accused Umair was arrested in another raid in Layari who was involved in extortion of money, killing, killing act and abduction for ransom cases.