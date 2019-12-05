Share:

ISLAMABAD - As many as 200,000 Pakistanis would perform Haj 2020 as an agreement was signed between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. The agreement was inked by Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri and his Saudi Arabian counterpart Dr Muhammad Saleh Bin Taher Beten in Makkah Mukarma, said the Ministry’s spokesman Imran Siddique in a statement on Wednesday.

The Pakistani delegation led by the Minister held negotiations with Saudi Arabian Minister of Haj and Umrah and demanded more facilities for Pakistani Hujjaj, including increase of 20,000 to Haj quota, expansion of Road to Makkah project to other Pakistani cities, to ensure quality food and better transport facilities for Pakistani Hujjaj.

The Saudi Arabian Minister decided to set up a 10 member Pak- Saudi Arabian Joint Working Committee for resolving the complaints of pilgrims. The Committee would issue on the spot orders for resolving pilgrims complaints. About increase in Pakistani Haj quota, the Saudi Arabian Minister said that there was dearth of space in Mina, however, final decision for quota increase will be made by higher authorities and Saudi Arabian Interior Ministry will be contacted for including more Pakistanis in Road to Makkah project. The Pakistani delegation will sign more agreements on Thursday regarding providing different facilities to Pakistani Hujjaj.