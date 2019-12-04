Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad police conducted a search operation in the areas of Golra police station on Wednesday and arrested 50 suspects, a police spokesman said.

Under supervision of SP (Saddar) Muhammad Umer Khan the search operation was conducted in areas of Sadat Colony and surroundings. The officials checked 100 persons and nabbed 50 suspects. During the search operation, five drug-pushers namely Tahir Abbasi, Allah Ditta, Nawab Khan, Abrar Khan, and Mazher Hussain were arrested and one kilogramme hashish was recovered. Besides, 50 alcohol bottles and five 30-bore pistols along with ammunition were also recovered from them.

Furthermore, Aabpara police arrested Nadeem Masih and recovered 20 litres of alcohol from him. The women police arrested accused Samoil Masih and recovered one 30-bore pistol. Kohsar police arrested two accused Safoun and Aliain and a 30-bore pistol. Margalla police arrested Umer Zaib and recovered one alcohol bottle from him. Karachi Company police arrested accused Asia Bibi and recovered stolen gold ornaments from her possession. Tarnol police arrested Mahkail Dilwar and Ibrar and recovered two 30-bore pistols and 130 gram hashish from their possession.

Shalimar police arrested two accused Sodagar and Samiullah and recovered six alcohol bottles and one 30-bore pistol from them.