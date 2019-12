Share:

LAHORE - Acting governor Parvez Elahi held a meeting with President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday. The duo discussed in detail prevailing national and political situation. Parvez said: “Our party is standing by Prime Minister Imran Khan and fully supports the measures taken by the prime minister. PM Imran Khan has put the economy of the country in the right direction, Pakistan will soon grow. we are seconding his vision for national progress and development.