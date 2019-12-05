Share:

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday deferred the announcement of its verdict on the acquittal plea filed by Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Pakistan Television (PTV) and Parliament attack case. The verdict had been reserved after an earlier hearing of the case.

During the hearing today, ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan remarked that since others accused in the case had filed their acquittal pleas before the prime minister, it was not possible for the court to abandon their requests and issue its verdict on this one.

“This case pertains to several other defendants, most of whom are being represented by Faisal Chaudhry,” Judge Hassan further remarked.

To this, PM Imran's lawyer Babar Awan responded, “Hear the arguments from those defendants who are in attendance [instead]”.

The court however told Awan that it would take a decision on all acquittal pleas collectively and subsequently adjourned the hearing till December 12.