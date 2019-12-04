Share:

LOS ANGELES - Camila Morrone doesn’t care about the age gap between herself and Leonardo Dicaprio. The 22-year-old actress - who is 23 years younger than her actor boyfriend - insisted it isn’t unusual for couple to have ‘’large’’ differences in their ages and wishes people would stop judging them. She told the Los Angeles Times newspaper: ‘’There’s so many relationships in Hollywood -- and in the history of the world -- where people have large age gaps. ‘’I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.’’ But the model-and-actress can understand why people are fascinated by their romance. She said: ‘’I probably would be curious about it, too.’’ However, Camila admitted it is ‘’frustrating’’ that her relationship overshadows her work, especially as she’s been winning praise for her role in ‘Mickey and the Bear’, but she’s hoping that will change soon. She said: ‘’I think more and more now that people are seeing the film, I’m slowly getting an identity outside of that. ‘’Which is frustrating, bec use I feel like there should always be an identity besides who you’re dating. ‘’I understand the association, but I’m confident that will continue to slip away and be less of a conversation.’’ Camila and the ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ actor were first romantically linked in January 2018 and it was recently claimed their relationship is serious.

Idina Menzel ‘indebted’ to Ariana Grande

LOS ANGELES - Idina Menzel is ‘’indebted’’ to Ariana Grande after their recent duet. Ariana, 26, agreed to collaborate on Idina’s feminist Christmas song ‘How About a Hand for Mrs. Claus’ and Idina, 48, says the whole experience was incredible. She told Billboard: ‘’Ariana was so generous in her crazy touring schedule to find time to record this song with me, and I’m indebted to her. ‘’She would send me like every two lines that she recorded, and she would send like a little voice memo and go, ‘How’s this? Do you want me to do a riff here?’ And I’d say, ‘Just be you! I don’t care, you’re Ariana Grande!’ And she’d say, ‘No, I want you to be happy.’ And then she’d say, ‘What if on this lyric...’ And I’d say, ‘Yes! That’s great.’ And then I said, ‘Wait, we’re going to put in eight extra bars of a drum fill just so there’s room for you to do a crazy Ariana riff.’ It was just so funny, and she’d keep sending me little MP3s of what she was doing and making sure that I was happy. Every time, I was like, ‘I’m happy.’’’