LAHORE - An international standard conference on dengue will be held in Lahore soon, Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid said while presiding over a meeting of cabinet committee on Wednesday. Provincial Minister for Aquaf Saeed-ul-Hassan Jafferi, Chief Secretary Azam Suleman, Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Muhammad Usman, DG Health Services Punjab Dr Haroon Jahangir, Secretary Labour Sarah Aslam, officers of police, PITB, Environment, Social Welfare, Fisheries, WASA, LDA, Labour, Transport, Special Branch, DHA, LESCO, PHA, Agriculture, Irrigation, DGPR, Local Government, IPH, LWMC, Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education, Food, Cooperatives, Punjab Healthcare Commission and other concerned departments were also present. All the commissioners and deputy commissioners participated the meeting through video link. Dr Yasmin Rashid directed all concerned to strictly monitor the measures taken for eradicating dengue larva breeding. She said that all the medical facilities are available to the dengue patients in the public sector hospitals of Punjab. Action are being taken against the violation of dengue SOPs throughout the province.