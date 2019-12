Share:

LAHORE - Fahad Qadir, Director Public Affairs and Communications of Coca-Cola Pakistan, has been selected as one of 40 young professionals under age 40 from across Asia-Pacific, for this year’s “40 under 40” list of Asia Pacific’s next generation of leadership by Campaign Asia-Pacific, a premium online publishing unit of Haymarket Publishing, the UK’s largest independently owned publishing group. It is for the very first time that a Pakistani has made it to this prestigious annual listing.