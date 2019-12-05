Share:

LAHORE - The victims of Park View Society (PVS) on Wednesday filed a contempt petition against the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore Director General Salim Shahzad in the Lahore High Court (LHC). Cited NAB DG as respondent, the victims took the plea that they purchased plots in the housing scheme owned by PTI leader Aleem Khan in 2018. However, they added, they had not been handed over the possession of the plots they purchased. The affectees were of the view the court had issued orders to the bureau on November 31, 2019 for solution to their problem but the DG had not ensured the implementation of the orders even after the lapse of over a month. The petitioner took the plea that Aleem Khan and others sold out plots on fake maps and without obtaining any approval from LDA. They said that the respondent had plundered money from them through deceit. They said that the housing society had committed a mega fraud worth over Rs1 billion with thousands of people.