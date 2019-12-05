Share:

MUZFFARGARH - The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) nailed two terrorists, belonging to proscribed organisation Daesh, during an intelligence based operation (IBO). The operation was conducted at Alipur Bypass Road in the limits of Civil Lines Police. The CTD also recovered explosives and funds for terror financing from the terrorists identified as: Akhtar Alam and Hussain Ahmad. According to officials, the CTD Dera Ghazi Khan received credible source information that two terrorists were present at Alipur Bypass Road. They were planning target sensitive installations in district Muzaffargarh, the officials added. The CTD personnel recovered three hand grenades, a pistol, cash for terrorism financing and explosives. The CTD spokesperson informed that further investigation has been launched and important disclosures are expected regarding Daesh network in the area.