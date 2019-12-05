Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Wednesday said that ease of doing business is a top priority for Sindh government.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of the Provincial Steering Committee on Doing Business Reforms in Sindh.

The chief secretary stated that Sindh government had made reforms under ‘starting a business’ to make it simpler to register a business through an online portal. He directed agencies to further improve the timeframe required to register a business in Karachi.

He further said that interventions at Sindh Building Control Authority & Board of Revenue have made it easier to obtain construction permits and register property. He directed agencies to further reduce their timeframes with the objective of facilitating businesses and citizens. He also said that Pakistan has jumped up 28 places on the World Bank’s Doing Business Index this year. Under the Doing Business Index Karachi has 65% weightage whereas Lahore has 35%. Pakistan secured a place among the top 10 countries with the most improved business climate – a development that will greatly improve country’s image abroad.

Secretary, Investment Department, Najam Ahmed Shah briefed the participants on the Reforms Action Plan to be implemented by all stakeholder agencies in the department. He said that the Government of Sindh has created a dedicated Doing Business Reforms Implementation Unit (DBRIU) within the Investment Department to execute the Doing Business Agenda. He praised the agencies and requested them to implement required reforms under a) Starting a Business b) Construction Permits c) Registering Property d) Enforcing Contracts & e) Paying Taxes.

The Director, Labor informed the meeting that the labor department has moved for exemption of the registration fees of shops and commercial establishment under “Ease of Doing Business Reforms” which will further improve registration of shops in the province. Secretary Excise and Taxation informed participants that online payment of professional and property tax would be made possible before 31st January 2020. Director General, Sindh Building Control Authority said that Construction Permit for all four (4) categories of buildings will be brought under single—window-operation within six (6) months.

The Chief Secretary Sindh on the occasion stated that Sindh Government is bringing reforms in every department to facilitate industrialists and business community.

Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah said that more than 300 billion rupees for the improvement of infrastructure of Karachi will be spent in three years. Secretary, Cooperative informed the meeting that the department has manual record of the societies which creates hurdles for the SBCA and other concerned departments. The Chief Secretary issues a directive to create a committee headed by Secretary, Investment Department for computerization of property records in 3000 housing societies. Secretary, Board of Revenue said that a circular has been issued by Board of Revenue to reduce time required in property registration. He said that more transparency will be introduced in collaboration with Investment Department.

The meeting was attended by the Chairperson, Planning & Development, Naheed Shah Durrani, Chairman, Sindh Revenue Board, Khalid Mehmood, Secretary Investment, Najam Shah, Secretary, Local Government Roshan Ali Sheikh, Secretary, Excise & Taxation Abdul Haleem Sheikh, Secretary, Finance, Hassan Naqvi, Secretary Cooperatives, Akhtar Inayat Bhughri, DG SBCA, Zafar Ahsan, DG SEPA, Secretary Board of Revenue, Commissioner SESSI, representative of the World Bank and members from private sector.