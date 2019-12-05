Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Scrutiny Committee of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday postponed its meeting about the PTI foreign funding case December 12. The meeting was delayed due to the absence of the head of the committee DG Law. Later talking to media, petitioner and PTI’s founding member Akbar S. Babar claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan had lost the case of foreign funding as he had failed to provide the evidences to the committee. He said that the ruling party was trying to use delaying tactics in order to escape the accountability. Akbar had filed the case in 2014, alleging that nearly $3 million in illegal foreign funds were collected through two offshore companies and that money was sent through illegal ‘hundi’ channels from the Middle East to the accounts of ‘PTI employees’. He had also alleged that the foreign accounts used to collect funds were concealed from the annual audit reports submitted to the ECP. A scrutiny committee was formed in March last year to complete an audit of PTI’s funding sources in one month.