KANDHKOT - An elderly man was gunned down by unknown men here on Wednesday in the jurisdiction of Buxapur police station near Parru Bangwar village. According to details, the deceased was identified as Asadullah Bangwar. Local police shifted the body to Kandhkot hospital for autopsy. Police said that the incident was happened owing to an old dispute among two clans of Bangwar. No case was registered till filing of the news. The incident of murders, robberies, theft and other crime have become order of the day.