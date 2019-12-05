Share:

LAHORE - This was stated by Provincial Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht while presiding over a review meeting of disbursement-linked indicators of Punjab Green Development Programme funds here on Wednesday. The minister said the Punjab government is ensuring the provision of financial assistance for the installation of clean production technology in industries causing pollution and promotion of green investment through Punjab Green Development Programme. For this purpose, the World Bank has been taken into confidence. Procurement of the latest monitoring equipment for the environment protection department and establishment of green buildings is being ensured as well. Along with it, a consultative system is being introduced to ensure public participation and projection of environment-related information. The draft regulatory act has been formulated for the eradication of polythene bags and use of disposable plastic items and the draft act would be presented to the legislative committee of the Punjab cabinet for approval in next few days, he added.