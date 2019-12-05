Share:

BERLIN - Germany has expelled two employees at the Russian embassy after state prosecutors announced they had “sufficient evidence” that Moscow or the Chechen government sanctioned the assassination of a Chechen separatist in Berlin. The federal prosecutor in Karlsruhe, which deals with crimes against the state, on Wednesday declared the shooting of Zelimkhan Khangoshvili in broad daylight in August a deed of “highest relevance to state security” and said it would take over investigations. The German foreign office on Wednesday morning informed the Russian ambassador to Berlin, Sergei Netschajew, that two of his employees were considered personae non gratae with immediate effect, citing the Kremlin’s refusal to cooperate in investigations into Khangoshvili’s murder. In what has been called a “second Skripal case” after the 2018 attack on the former Russian spy in Salisbury, 40-year-old Khangoshvili was shot dead in a Berlin park just